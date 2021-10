It's been 20 years since I've seen Cold perform a live show. I'll never forget the tour. Can't remember the date, but it was way back in 2001 and they were on tour with Godsmack and Staind stopping in Moline to, at that time, The Mark of the Quad Cities. I was just an angsty high school kid back then, but as it turns out, Friday night I found out I'm now an angsty thirty-something kid. I just take a multi-vitamin now.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO