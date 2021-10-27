CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Masked Singer’ fresh clues for Banana Split, Beach Ball, Caterpillar, Mallard and Queen of Hearts

By Paul Sheehan
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
The Masked Singer ” won’t be airing a new episode on October 27 as the World Series takes over the FOX schedule. If the Astros or Braves win in six games or less, “The Masked Singer” will return on November 3; otherwise, it will be back on November 10. Either way, this baseball break is a good time to revisit our theories as to which famous faces are hidden inside these elaborate masks.

We’ve catalogued “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 6 in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through if you want to see the names of the season 6 cast revealed based on the clues and performances to date. Be sure to let us know what you think of our best guesses.

The next episode will showcase Group B again. The last time we saw them was on October 13 when Banana Split, Cupcake, Mallard and Queen of Hearts had to do battle against a new Wildcard. Caterpillar crawled onstage at the end of the episode and sang so well that the four judges ( Ken Jeong , Jenny McCarthy , Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke ) opted to can Cupcake instead. She was unmasked by Nick Cannon and revealed to be Ruth Pointer . In the upcoming episode “Giving Thanks,” the remaining Group B contestants will be competing against the last of the six Wildcards, Beach Ball.

The most recent episode, on October 20, marked the fourth appearance by Group A. Only two of the original contestants in that group — Bull and Skunk — remained in the competition. Joining them in the quest for the Golden Mask were two Wildcards: Hamster and Pepper. They were joined by the fifth of the six Wildcard contestants, Jester, who sailed through to the next round. Hamster got the heave-ho and turned out to be Rob Schneider .

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 6 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

