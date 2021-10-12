Bradley named Steelers Coach of the Week
Dan Bradley, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School *. The OLSH Chargers trailed Union 30-7 after the first quarter and scored 23 unanswered to come back to send the game to overtime. In overtime, Union scored first but went for two and were stopped. OLSH then scored on their possession in overtime, and kicked the extra point for the 37-36 win in a Class A Big Seven Conference showdown. Coach Bradley has amassed an impressive 45-16 record in his five years with OLSH, leading to the Chargers to a WPIAL Class A title in 2018.www.steelers.com
