CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Bradley named Steelers Coach of the Week

steelers.com
 7 days ago

Dan Bradley, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School *. The OLSH Chargers trailed Union 30-7 after the first quarter and scored 23 unanswered to come back to send the game to overtime. In overtime, Union scored first but went for two and were stopped. OLSH then scored on their possession in overtime, and kicked the extra point for the 37-36 win in a Class A Big Seven Conference showdown. Coach Bradley has amassed an impressive 45-16 record in his five years with OLSH, leading to the Chargers to a WPIAL Class A title in 2018.

www.steelers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signing Former Pro Bowl Running Back

Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints brought in a handful of running backs for a workout. On Tuesday, the team officially added some depth to that position group. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Olsh Chargers#Union#Wpial
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

Backup quarterback was a major talking point entering the season for the Indianapolis Colts, as Carson Wentz was not 100-percent to start the season, so there was some thought that Jacob Eason might be in the lineup. Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger were the primary backup options for the Colts...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Drew Brees Says NFL’s Best Team Is Extremely Obvious

According to former New Orleans Saints quarterback turned NBC analyst Drew Brees, there’s one very obvious pick. Brees believes the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the National Football League. The future Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t think it’s close, either. “I think the Bills are the best team...
NFL
steelersnow.com

PFF has Steelers Dealing Joe Haden, Eric Ebron in Potential Trade Deadline Moves

The NFL trade deadline is just two weeks away, and Pro Football Focus believes a pair of veteran Steelers could be dealt. PFF’s Brad Spielberger is eyeing cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron as potential trade candidates the Steelers could ship elsewhere. For Haden, Spielberger sees the 12-year...
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Cam Newton

Cam Newton recently opened up about his desire to continue playing football. His comments have led to a ton of speculation about where he may end up in the future. Even though Newton doesn’t have an offer on the table right now, he has been linked to several teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
On3.com

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses Jon Gruden, resignation

Mike Tomlin– widely regarded one of the most respected NFL coaches since taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers job in 2007– took a moment on Tuesday to address the sudden resignation of Jon Gruden. The two coaches have a long history from their time together in Tampa Bay and Tomlin’s theme...
NFL
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
Awful Announcing

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark absolutely roasted FS1’s Chris Broussard for claiming Taylor Lewan was on the Bills

There’s been a lot of mockery of Chris Broussard over the years, from his repeated “Sources” missteps to “the biggest f***ing fraud in the history of sports media” and “what does it say about you that the only news you made during the entire NBA free agent process was getting called out on your bullshit by a foreign sports anchor?” The latest came Tuesday on FS1’s First Things First (where Broussard has been a co-host since August, alongside Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Jenna Wolfe) when Broussard cited an injury to Taylor Lewan for why the Buffalo Bills failed on a fourth-and-one running play Monday night; Lewan plays for the Tennessee Titans, the Bills’ opponent in that game. And this led to hilarious mockery from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on ESPN’s NFL Live Tuesday afternoon:
NFL
The Spun

Telling Report Emerges About Coach O’s Downfall At LSU

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. Once the 2021 season ends, he’ll be removed from his position. While there are several factors as to why LSU has decided to move on from Orgeron, the latest report from ESPN’s Alex Scarborough and Mark Schlabach is quite telling.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy