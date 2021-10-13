CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid COVID-19 Tests: When to Use Them and How They Work

By Yasemin Nicola Sakay
Healthline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for antigen tests has soared since workplaces and schools have reopened and travel has resumed. Pricing for antigen tests currently ranges between $5 and $50, and they give results in up to 30 minutes. Although they are not quite as accurate as lab-based PCR tests, rapid antigen tests have...

www.healthline.com

