☎️BREAKING NEWS: Deontay Wilder RETURN Eyed For April-May🙌🏽Do I Smell Andy Ruiz Jr Cinco De Mayo❓

Deontay Wilder is essentially an entirely new fighter. At least, that’s what he appears to be. For over a decade, the former Olympic bronze medalist was chastised for his lack of boxing ability. Regardless of the primitive skills he displayed, Wilder has always been able to bail himself out of trouble with arguably the biggest right hand in boxing history. However, in his most recent contest against Tyson Fury in February of 2020, Wilder was taken aback when his power failed him on the night.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO