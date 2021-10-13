CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers Clinch Share Of TRAC West Title

 5 days ago

The Sherrard Tigers volleyball team clinched a share of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference’s west division title with an exciting three game victory over Monmouth-Roseville. The Tigers won the opening game 25-22 but lost the second game 25-18 and found themselves trailing in the third game by four points before rallying for a 25-23 victory and winning the match. The Tigers are now 24-3 and 10-1 in conference play and their final conference match is Tuesday at Monmouth-Roseville. In other Three Rivers action, Rockridge stayed on Sherrard’s heels with a 25-17, 25-10 win over Erie-Prophetstown and Orion beat Morrison 25-8, 25-15.

