To the Editor: Campgrounds study committee praise

Thank you to the land use committee, Jason Towne and County Board who have spent a significant amount of time to impose the moratorium on campgrounds. Also thanks for reviewing and accepting the amendments that will go back to the full board for approval Txt-21-03. I have lived in Burnett County over 30 years, most of it on Wood Lake. I have come to love the beauty of the area, the kindness of the people, and the pride we have in our community. Before retiring I have worked for the Burnett County Health Department, Webster School District and Capeside Cove.