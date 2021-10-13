CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnett County, WI

To the Editor: Campgrounds study committee praise

Burnett County Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you to the land use committee, Jason Towne and County Board who have spent a significant amount of time to impose the moratorium on campgrounds. Also thanks for reviewing and accepting the amendments that will go back to the full board for approval Txt-21-03. I have lived in Burnett County over 30 years, most of it on Wood Lake. I have come to love the beauty of the area, the kindness of the people, and the pride we have in our community. Before retiring I have worked for the Burnett County Health Department, Webster School District and Capeside Cove.

