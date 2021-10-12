Sports Digest: School concerned about sportsmanship after player scores 16 goals in game
A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest letter over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team. The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. Members didn’t take a formal vote, but there was clear support for sending a letter to the Benzie Central school board, the superintendent said.www.sunjournal.com
