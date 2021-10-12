CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Sports Digest: School concerned about sportsmanship after player scores 16 goals in game

By News service report
Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest letter over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team. The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. Members didn’t take a formal vote, but there was clear support for sending a letter to the Benzie Central school board, the superintendent said.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Victoria Azarenka sends warning to other Indian Wells semifinalists

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has warned the remaining players in the Indian Wells Masters main draw that big tournaments bring out the best in her. Azarenka, now ranked at No. 32 in the world, hasn't had a great season but she turned the clock in Indian Wells as she has made the semifinal at the tournament without a dropped set.
SPORTS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie in disbelief after winning ‘biggest title’ of career at Indian Wells

Cameron Norrie capped a remarkable few weeks for British tennis by becoming the first player from this country to win the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.The 26-year-old came from a set down to defeat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 6-4 6-1, netting himself one of the biggest titles on the ATP Tour and $1.2m (around £880,000) in prize money.While not quite on a par with Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph, Norrie’s success in the Californian desert has elevated him to a new high of 15th in the world rankings having started the year down at No 71.It was his...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Sky win their 1st WNBA title, rallying for an 80-74 victory in Game 4 at Wintrust Arena

In what seemed like a pipe dream heading into the postseason, the Chicago Sky completed their miracle run with an 80-74 comeback win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday for the franchise’s first WNBA title. The Sky — who trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter — also set a WNBA record for most wins in one postseason with eight. Candace Parker’s 3-pointer with 1:57 to play tied the score at 72, and ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Seattle

Magic Johnson On Unvaccinated NBA Players: ‘I’d Never Do That To My Teammates’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson Monday addressed the situation surrounding NBA players who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. FILE — Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on Feb. 16, 2020 in Chicago, Ill. (Getty Images) In an interview with CBS News, Johnson said that players who go unvaccinated are “letting down” their teammates. “You have said to your teammates, ‘I’m gonna be there for you,’” Johnson said. “Well you can’t be there if you don’t get vaccinated. You letting them down. And then that hurts our chances...
NBA
centraloregondaily.com

NWSL players look to reclaim sport after scandals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — National Women’s Soccer League players have returned to the field in hopes of reclaiming their sport after nearly a week of dealing with claims of sexual harassment and mistreatment by a prominent coach. The league called off games in the wake of allegations leveled at North...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tanisha Wright
The Spun

Look: College Football’s 5 Hardest Remaining Schedules

Another weekend of college football action is in the books and it brought yet another stunning upset. No. 2 Iowa fell to Purdue in a blowout, losing the game 24-7. Despite Iowa’s loss, the Big Ten still has four teams in the top ten: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MPNnow

He scores TDs, goals. He saves goals, TDs. This busy star is a dual threat in 2 sports

Need a stop in goal or maybe even a goal scored? Ask A.J. Brotz. How about a touchdown or a tackle on third down? Again, Brotz. Yes, the Haverling High School senior in Bath took advantage of the new dual participation rule in Section V and he’s not only playing for the soccer and football teams in Bath, he’s having a big impact for both.
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas Open#Taylor Fritz#Golf#Sports Digest#The Associated Press#Bnp Paribas
Sun-Journal

Sports Digest: Kyrie Irving listed as ‘ineligible to play’ for Nets’ exhibition game

NBA: The Brooklyn Nets listed Kyrie Irving as ineligible to play in their home exhibition game Friday, another strong indication he has not met New York’s vaccination requirement. Irving has not been with the Nets for any of their practices in New York, where professional athletes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to practice or play.
NBA
WHIZ

High School Sports Scores 10.4.21

The Newark girls tennis team defeated Zanesville 4-1 in a non conference match. The Wildcasts: Addi Taylert won 7-5, 6-2, Andy Hupp won 6-3, 6-3. Azzure Horne won 6-1, 6-0. Abby Armstrong and Kenna Hauser won 6-4, 6-2. With the win, Newark is 7-8 overall. Next up, Newark will host...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sports
nny360.com

High school sports: B-M stops M-W Girls after Rose Games sweep

The Madrid-Waddington Boys and Girls Soccer teams continued their unbeaten streaks in a double header on a rainy Saturday morning of Dan Rose Memorial Weekend. The M-W Boys (5-1-0, 7-1-0) secured a 7-0 NAC East win over St. Lawrence Central and the Lady Jackets (7-2-0, 5-2-0) downed Hermon-DeKalb 3-1 in a nonleague game.
SOCCER
The Guardian

‘They set out to do it’: Michigan school angry after opposing player’s 16-goal game

A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team. Kevin Hubbell, one of the best players in Michigan, scored 16 goals in Benzie Central’s 17-0 victory over Kingsley last month, setting state and national records for the most goals in a high school game.
SOCCER
AOL Corp

Sporting KC player suspended for rest of season after betting on MLS games

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez has been suspended for the remainder of the 2021 MLS season without pay after he revealed to the league that he had been betting on MLS games. The league said Friday in a statement that Hernandez came to Sporting Kansas City officials and said...
MLS
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Golf Twitter reacts to AMAZING flop shot over water from college golfer

As far as flop shots go this one is pretty damn special. It's the type of shot that will strike fear into your heart in ordinary circumstances. You'd more than likely only place full confidence in someone like Phil Mickelson pulling off this short of wizardry. But this college golfer...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy