This Restaurant’s Latinx Founders Want To Help More People Go Plant-Based

The Concinita Miami – a former food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant – arrived in the Miami dining scene to help open the city's doors to plant-based cuisine. Founded by Chef Giancarlo Mitrano and Dr. Simon Alvarez, the restaurant fuses several Latin American cuisines including Mexican, Venezuela, and Colombian together without any animal products, a beacon for Miami customers who are looking to try plant-based foods. The Concinita provides an accessible, cheap, and delicious twist on some of Miami’s staple foods.