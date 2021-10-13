CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Northam Announces September Revenue Increased More Than 18 Percent

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 4 days ago

~ General Fund revenue collections up 18.4 percent from the previous year and up 10.6 percent fiscal-year-to-date ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that September General Fund revenue increased 18.4 percent from the previous year, continuing Virginia's economic momentum. "Our economy continues to show signs of a strong recovery," said...

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

