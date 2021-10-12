The Trading Post officially opens on Friday, Oct. 15. to deliver one-stop shopping for your favorite Big Canoe collectibles
Shortly after he was hired in June, Big Canoe Head Golf Professional Mike Miller surveyed the inventory in the Pro Shop in the Clubhouse and a light bulb went off. Among the array of assorted golf shirts and accessories, the store featured Big Canoe souvenirs and items. Everything from Big Canoe license plates and hoodies to glassware and serving trays would undoubtedly catch the interest of non-golfers, he thought – that is if they even knew what was on the shelves of the Pro Shop.
