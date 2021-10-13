Blue skies overhead

After a nice Saturday, a strong cold front will move through the region late Sunday into Monday morning. This storm will bring strong winds, elevated fire danger, rain, snow, and cold temperatures along with it. Not a ton of rain or snow will fall, but it will be enough to cause some headaches. More cloud cover will move in Sunday, and temperatures will be in the upper 60’ before the front moves through. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows beginning Sunday at 2pm and going through 11pm at night. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been posted for the Sierra beginning late Sunday afternoon and going through Monday morning. If you have any travel plans, it would be wise to make it over the hill by 5pm. Timing is key with this storm. Some parts of our area will see just rain and others snow. The Monday morning commute will be affected, so plan accordingly.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO