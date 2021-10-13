Blue skies overhead

View more in
STORM WATCH: Tracking heavy rain, wind this afternoon ahead of Sunday cooldown
News 12 meteorologists say there is a chance for storms this afternoon into the evening before a cooldown on Sunday.
KTVN.com
Strong Winds and A Chance for Snow
After a nice Saturday, a strong cold front will move through the region late Sunday into Monday morning. This storm will bring strong winds, elevated fire danger, rain, snow, and cold temperatures along with it. Not a ton of rain or snow will fall, but it will be enough to cause some headaches. More cloud cover will move in Sunday, and temperatures will be in the upper 60’ before the front moves through. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows beginning Sunday at 2pm and going through 11pm at night. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been posted for the Sierra beginning late Sunday afternoon and going through Monday morning. If you have any travel plans, it would be wise to make it over the hill by 5pm. Timing is key with this storm. Some parts of our area will see just rain and others snow. The Monday morning commute will be affected, so plan accordingly.
'Monster' in the Sky
NASA recently released an image from the Hubble Telescope of a supernova remnant-- a chaotic explosion site that appears like a monstrous creature floating in space. Known as N 63A, the remnant is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy with an irregular shape some 160,000 light-years from our home turf.
North Coast Journal
Here Comes the Rain ... and Snow
A cold front is ushering in a taste of winter this afternoon, with moderate rainfall possible and even snow at higher elevations, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service. The rest of the week is also expected to be wet. Highs for today are forecast to be...
capcity.news
Winter storm could bring 4-9 inches of snow to central Wyoming Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo — A winter storm watch is in effect Monday night and Tuesday for central Wyoming and the Bighorn and Wind River mountains, said the National Weather Service (NWS). Converse County, and northern portions of Carbon and Albany counties will also be affected until midnight Tuesday. Central Wyoming. Over...
Weather forecast: Skies clear and temperatures make a comeback
Your local weather from The Team You Can Trust.
‘You Have To Be Totally Prepared Up Here’: Early-Season Snowstorm Hits Sierra
KINGVALE (CBS13) – An early-season snowstorm is hitting the Sierra, but are we prepared? “Even just last winter, the mild winter, I pulled out a bunch of people in the snow who were in two-wheel drive or something on the side of the road, stuck,” said Hunter Cearley. The National Weather Service is calling the storm one of the first “bigger” storms of the season, saying it could bring several inches of much-needed snow. However, the winter weather is welcome news for Cearley. He’s familiar with driving in the snow and has helped several drivers in the past. “People either put them on way...
Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week
Beneficial rain and snow will come at the risk of flooding and difficult travel conditions across the West this week. Multiple storms are expected to march into the West Coast this week, bringing along a changeable mixture of rain, wind and snow for many places. While a dent in the ongoing drought is expected, it will come at a cost.
KDVR.com
First taste of snow hits metro Denver
He first flakes of the season flew across portions of the Front Range Thursday, and with it, a brief moment of winter-like weather. Evan Kruegel reports.
wxxv25.com
10/06 Ryan’s “Blue Skies” Wednesday Evening Forecast
We saw more blue skies today and will see even more in the days ahead as drier air takes hold. This air won’t be much drier at the surface though, so don’t expect a “fall-like” day as it’ll be more “early summer-like.” That means it’ll still be on the humid side, so fog is still possible in calm, cooler inland areas and will only feel marginally hotter during the day.
WINKNEWS.com
Cold front arrives today!
A taste of Fall finally arrives today as a cold front pushes across the WINK viewing area!. Expect a warm and muggy start to the day, with highs reaching 90 degrees in some spots. A few showers are possible as the front moves across us, but by this afternoon, cooler & drier air will usher in which will quickly put an end to our rain chances.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Chilly temperatures, clouds emerge Monday
PHILADELPHIA - Sweater weather is upon us. Monday morning temperatures will dip with a colder trend emerging throughout the rest of the week. In the morning, temperatures will start in the low-to-mid 50s with temperatures reaching into the 60s by the mid-day. Northwesterly winds bring us the cold temperatures throughout...
Wave 3
Behind the Forecast: Why the sky isn’t always the same shade of blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We see our skies as blue unless, of course, if clouds cover them. During the Fall and Winter, skies appear more vibrantly blue than during the summer months. In the summer, skies often look hazy with a white, milky sheen. Haze can be caused by emissions...
Chicago Weather: A Quiet And Cool Fall Weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and cool fall weekend continues. Clear skies will also continue. On Saturday night, it will be clear with a low of 43. (Credit: CBS 2) On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 66. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Showers return late Wednesday.
Colorado Weather: Quiet And Mild Until The Next Storm Arrives Tuesday
DENVER (CBS4) – It will be hard to play the game “Find That Cloud” this weekend in Colorado. A ridge of high pressure will bring us a few days of mild and quiet weather with little to no cloud cover around the state. Temperatures will be pleasant on this Saturday with most locations climbing into the 50s and 60s. It will be even warmer on Sunday with widespread 70s expected in Denver and on the eastern plains. The next storm that will impact us is approaching the Pacific Northwest. It will move into the region by Monday night and early Tuesday. Right now it looks like the bulk of that storm will stay in Wyoming, but it should be close enough to bring some cooler air, gusty wind and a few showers. Our northern and central mountains may pick up a few inches of fresh snow.
Southern California Welcomes Autumn Rain, Cooler Temperatures
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California woke up Monday to its version of fall weather – drizzly, light rain, overcast skies, and cool temperatures. Light rain and drizzle fell across several areas of Southern California Monday morning, a welcome respite after a much warmer weekend accompanied by dry Santa Ana winds. The precipitation may have led to slick roads, contributing to at least one 4-car pileup on the northbound 101 Freeway at Barham in Hollywood. According to the National Weather Forecast, the clouds will clear out by late morning on Monday, which is also expected to be the coolest day of the...
