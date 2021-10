VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce the start of an exploratory phase of drilling from surface at its high-grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project ('South Mountain' or the 'Project' or the 'Property') in southwest Idaho, U.S.A. This program is designed to further test the down depth extent of mineralization at the DMEA Zone with the objective to significantly expand the scale of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at South Mountain (See Summary below and Table 1). The DMEA Zone is the largest known body of mineralization on the Property, containing the majority of tonnage in the current MRE, and the mineralized zone remains open at depth.

