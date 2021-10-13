DC Dual Force is a Superhero-Based Collectible Card Game Coming Next Year
Warner Bros., YUKE’s and Cryptozoic Entertainment are joining forces to bring us DC Dual Force, a CCG based on 80 years of comic book history. If you enjoy the likes of Hearthstone but are also a DC fan, then DC Dual Force is worth keeping your eye on. Using superhero-themed cards, players will build their own decks before going head-to-head with other players in the ultimate battle of superpower superiority.www.gamespew.com
