William Diaz

Belcourt - William James Diaz, 19 of Belcourt and Fort Totten ND passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Belcourt ND. The Wake for Will will be on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Fort Totten Wellness Center beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 7:00 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten will leave on Friday at 4:00 p.m. from City Plaza, Devils Lake. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fort Totten Wellness Center with Reverend Antony Samy officiating. Burial will be in St. Jerome's Cemetery, rural Fort Totten ND.