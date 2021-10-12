CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Whiskey Sour

By Julie Evink
stevenscountytimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to make a classic Whiskey Sour? This classic cocktail comes from the family of sour drinks. The tartness is balanced out with the sweetness of whiskey and maple or simple syrup. It’s the perfect drink to mix for happy hour, party or just because. Looking for an easy cocktail...

stevenscountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
vinepair.com

The Difference Between Whiskey and Wine Decanters, Explained

Any seasoned drinker is bound to have a collection of glasses, openers, and shakers on hand. But one object that often gets overlooked is the decanter, a vessel often used for serving wine. These usually come in the form of glass bottles, with wide necks and an open top (and yes, it’s like that for a reason).
DRINKS
The Post and Courier

Taste of the Town: Whiskey Alley menu imaginative and flavorful

Is there another restaurant as relentlessly inventive as Whiskey Alley? Every plate is surprising. Pimento cheese comes dotted with smoked candied pecans. Peanut butter and jelly mounted on a brioche bun is amended with a patty of foie gras and topped with the grape must syrup known as saba. Even carrots – carrots, mind you! – transcend vegetable ennui when masterfully char-grilled and glazed with barbecue sauce.
RESTAURANTS
Punch

Enhanced Whiskey Cocktail

Elijah Craig Bourbon’s annual Old-Fashioned Week returns for its second year supporting the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, October 15-24. Sign up your bar or restaurant to participate by featuring Elijah Craig Old-Fashioned riffs on your menu. Negranza specifically designed this Old-Fashioned variation as a way to reduce waste from the...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
byo.com

Smoothie Sours

Like a fruited Berliner weisse on steroids, smoothie sours are loaded with fruits, adjuncts, and over-the-top flavor. They have become some of the most sought-after beers being produced today, and are among the most fun beer styles to brew. With ingredients such as soft-serve ice cream mix, marshmallows, graham crackers, and cheesecake mix paired with your favorite fruits and Lactobacillus to provide a balancing sourness, get ready for the new dessert in a glass.
FOOD & DRINKS
greatbritishchefs.com

Bircher muesli with sour cherries, pistachios and buttermilk

Ollie says: 'Bircher muesli is a recipe that isn't hard to get right, but can be even easier to get wrong. It can be too thick or claggy, too sweet, or too stingy with the fruits and nuts. However, this recipe is a vibrant burst of colours, tastes and textures. Best of all, it can be made in advance and keeps well in the refrigerator. Chia seeds are not traditional in a bircher, but they do lighten the result. Soaking the dried fruits overnight along with the grains gives a much better result than adding them at the end, as they soften and plump up in the apple juice. The variations of this are endless: the recipe here is for the winter months, but you could try pear and walnut in the autumn, or apricot, flaked almonds and fragrant lemon thyme in the summer. The breezy mint lifts the dish with every mouthful. If buttermilk isn’t available, simply swap it for more yoghurt.'
RECIPES
vinepair.com

Johnnie Walker Smokey Sour

The Whisky Sour occupies the perfect middle ground between a light, refreshing highball and stirred, spirit-forward cocktails like the Old Fashioned and Manhattan. Whisky brings full flavor to the table and lemon juice adds a jolt of lively acidity, while simple syrup rounds out the edges and keeps everything in check.
DRINKS
themobmuseum.org

The Whiskey Club: A Curated Tasting Event

Join The Mob Museum’s monthly curated whiskey tasting, hosted in the Underground speakeasy and distillery. On November 10, experience four bourbons from Louisville’s innovative Rabbit Hole Distillery. Pernod-Ricard Portfolio Specialist and award-winning bartender Raul Faria will introduce guests to one of the newest names in bourbon. Paired with delectable bites, Rabbit Hole bourbon is certain to inspire any spirits connoisseur.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey Sour#Calories#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Chex
Gunnison Times

Sweet treats from sour crabapples

Foraging for crab apples in your neighborhood is great fun. This often-overlooked little fruit is the unsung hero of the apple family for many reasons: they’re all over town, easy on the wallet, and, with a little creativity and patience, can be used to create delicious culinary treats. The crabapple...
RECIPES
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Town Branch Single Malt Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Town Branch. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
themanual.com

Cognac vs Whiskey: The Real Differences

When it comes to the spirits you love to sip, the similarities and differences between them can be many. And, when you can’t quite sort them all out, things get a little fuzzy. Two very prominent spirits, Cognac and whiskey, have a lot in common. For starters, they both have tremendous histories in the canon of drinks culture and the rarest versions can fetch massive sums from collectors.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
advancedmixology.com

New York Sour Recipe

The Sour family of drinks has been around for centuries, and the New York Sour is a popular cocktail that has its origins in Prohibition-era America. Today's recipe will have you creating a delicious Sour with rye whiskey, lemon juice, egg white, sugar syrup, and red wine. Author:. Advanced Mixology.
FOOD & DRINKS
fortworthbusiness.com

TX Whiskey launches bourbon distilled at Fort Worth’s Whiskey Ranch

TX Whiskey on Oct. 7 announces the launch of TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks, the third expression in TX Whiskey’s Barrel Finish Series. It follows the award-winning TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish and PX Sherry Finish, propelling the growth of the Fort Worth-based TX Whiskey brand. The third and final experimental release marks a bittersweet milestone as the last expression and final gift from TX Whiskey’s tenured Master Distiller, Rob Arnold, who will be stepping down after a decade of service.
TEXAS STATE
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Five Brothers Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Heaven Hill. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Chattanooga Whiskey Bottled In Bond Spring 2017 Vintage Series

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Chattanooga Whiskey. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
stevenscountytimes.com

Homemade Biscuits

Delicious, homemade Biscuits that are full of soft, flaky layers and perfect for slathering honey and butter on them or enjoying with hamburger gravy! Don’t be intimidated by making them from scratch. Tips and tricks to get the perfect biscuits!. If you’ve never made homemade biscuits before, it can be...
RECIPES
progressivegrocer.com

Good Culture Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese

Disruptive clean-label cultured-food brand Good Culture has debuted four additional products, including a squeezable classic sour cream pouch and its first-ever lactose-free line. The four products are made with simple ingredients, among them gut-friendly live and active cultures, enzymes, and pasture-raised milk sourced from small Midwestern family farms. The Squeezable Whole Milk Classic Sour Cream Pouch is a mess- and spoon-free solution that comes in a 12-ounce pouch retailing for a suggested $2.99. Available in a 15-ounce tub for a suggested retail price of $3.49, the Lactose Free Cottage Cheese offers 14 grams of protein per serving, while the Squeezable Lactose Free Sour Cream Pouch and Lactose Free Sour Cream Tub are available in a 12-ounce pouch for a suggested retail price of $2.99, and a 15-ounce tub for a suggested $2.99.
RETAIL
RecipeGirl

Sour Cream Maple Bread

Sour Cream Maple Bread is a lovely flavored bread for snacking or gifting!. , zucchini bread and things like that, but have you ever made maple bread? It’s time to try something new. I love this bread because it’s different. It’s not the same ‘ol thing. It’s lightly flavored with maple syrup, and you can add pecans or leave them out. Sour cream maple bread is a nice bread to wrap up and gift to neighbors and friends this time of year. Or think of it as a nice holiday housewarming gift!
RECIPES
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Horse Soldier Premium Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Horse Soldier Bourbon. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy