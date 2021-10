Waushara County HCE (Home & Community Education) held their annual Shara-Eve event the evening of Oct. 7th. The guest speaker was Bridgett Henschel, Director of Treehouse of Central Wisconsin which is located in Wautoma. Treehouse of Central Wisconsin provides a safe place for teens to gather to receive support, mentoring and fun.

