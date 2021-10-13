CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nude Study

Smithsonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Lang Freer (1854-1919), purchased from Thomas Wilmer Dewing on May 25, 1905 [1]. Freer Gallery of Art, gift of Charles Lang Freer in 1920 [2]. [1] See Dewing to Frank J. Hecker, 23 May 1905, Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery Archives. [2] The original deed...

asia.si.edu

earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
Smithsonian

When Kusama Met Cornell

With all the online chatter this week about bad art friends and people responding to the article that appeared recently in The New York Times Magazine, I thought we might turn our attention to SAAM’s new exhibition, which shines a different light on artist relationships. Artist to Artist takes a close look at mentors and mentees, lovers and friends, students and teachers and how they influenced each other’s lives and art. I propose, with tongue only slightly in cheek, that these fall under the heading of good art friends.
State
Washington State
Smithsonian

Popular Genome Exhibition Returns to Smithsonian

“Genome: Unlocking Life’s Code” returns to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History Oct. 21 after more than six years. The exhibition looks at the complexities of the genome—the complete set of genetic or hereditary material of a living organism—and chronicles the remarkable breakthroughs that have taken place since the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003. With engaging interactives, 3D models, custom animation and videos of real-life stories, the exhibition examines the benefits and the challenges that genomics presents to modern society.
Smithsonian

AirSpace Season 5, Ep. 3: Reflektor

Mirror, mirror under the football field, what secrets of the universe will you yield? Okay, so we’re terrible poets (except maybe Matt). But we are feeling a bit reflective these days, so we’re taking this opportunity to ponder reflecting telescopes of all sizes, shapes, and types. Reflectors use mirrors to gather light and produce an image. Some are meant for space (we’re looking at you Hubble and JWST), and others are used here on Earth. In this episode, we’re taking you into two labs – one under the football stadium at the University of Arizona that makes some of the biggest telescope mirrors in the world, and another under the house (okay, it’s a basement) of someone who makes their own telescope mirrors at home. Same deal, way different scale. We promise this one isn’t a grind!
Smithsonian

Wonderful Women Wednesday: Barbara Brennan

Between 1980 and 2013, Barbara Brennan served as an exhibition designer at the National Air and Space Museum, where she headed the Exhibits Design Division for two decades. She was responsible for the overall design and presentation of various major galleries and exhibitions, including The Wright Brothers & Invention of the Aerial Age, which celebrated 100 years of flight.
Smithsonian

A Speak Easy Evening| Historically Speaking: Constructing Community

SponsorAfrican American History and Culture Museum. CategoriesAfter Five, Lectures & Discussions, Webcasts & Online. Please join us for a discussion about how community and identity were constructed during Reconstruction and how that impacts us today. The panelists are Channing Gerard Joseph, author of the soon-to-be published book House of Swann: Where Slaves Became Queens and Black feminist scholar Sarah Haley, Associate Professor, Columbia University. This discussion will be moderated by E. Patrick Johnson, the Dean of the School of Communication and the Annenberg University Professor at Northwestern University.
Smithsonian

Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing at National Zoo

Ling-Ling (left) and Hsing-Hsing, the National Zoological Park's Giant Pandas, play together in their outside enclosure. Hsing-Hsing (Giant panda) National Zoological Park (U.S.) Category. Historic Images of the Smithsonian. Notes. Featured in TORCH, August 1985. Contained within. Smithsonian Institution Archives, Record Unit 371, Box 4, Folder: August 1985. Contact information.
Smithsonian

Smithsonian Institution Building Great Hall Offices

Curators of Fishes and Marine Invertebrates (Crustaceans) and other departments' offices for cataloging and arranging collection specimens located on the former exhibit galleries (north balcony) of the Great Hall in the Smithsonian Institution Building. The balcony exhibit space was replaced by offices beginning in 1882. Specimen jars are on tables and stands. Other scientific apparatus can be seen on the table in the foreground. A woman with her back to the camera is seated at another table and a man appears to be looking into a microscope at another table. The balconies were demolished in 1914 to make way for the Library and Graphic Arts displays.
Only In Illinois

There’s A Surgery Museum In Illinois And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More

If you’re the type of person who enjoys bizarre roadside attractions and oddities museums, you probably know that Illinois has no shortage of these places to visit. Located in Chicago, the International Museum of Surgical Science is a must-visit museum filled with fascinating artifacts and odd exhibits on surgery throughout the ages. It’s sure to […] The post There’s A Surgery Museum In Illinois And It’s Full Of Fascinating Oddities, Artifacts, And More appeared first on Only In Your State.
Smithsonian

What Does It Mean To Be a Native New Yorker?

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, George Gustav Heye Center in New York opens its newest long-term exhibition, “Native New York,” Monday, Oct. 25. Designed for all ages and with content and experiences that meet New York state curriculum standards, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey to 12 significant places in New York, stretching from the shores of Long Island through Manhattan to Niagara Falls. The exhibition uses objects, media, interactives and narrative comics to demonstrate how New York is and always has been a Native place.
CBS Baltimore

Walters Art Museum Receives $463K Grant From The National Endowment For The Humanities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Walters Art Museum received a $463,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund new inclusive, community engagement initiatives and continue to provide free exhibits and education classes, the museum announced Tuesday. The money comes from an American Rescue Plan program designed to help cultural institutions emerge from the pandemic. Museum administrators said the money will fund a new team to engage the community and gather feedback and pay for three new exhibits exploring Asian and Islamic art, North and South American art, and Ethiopian art. “As we approach a new phase in the life of the...
