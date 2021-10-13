O-AT-KA Milk Products brings wastewater disposal concerns to city
BATAVIA — A Batavia company says it’s concerned about how much it costs to dispose of wastewater elsewhere rather than discharging it into the city’s treatment system. The city said it understands, but that coming off of an air header replacement project Batavia needs to make sure its Waste Water Treatment Plant system operates to the satisfaction of regulating agencies, to avoid financial penalties that could hurt the city and its taxpayers.www.thedailynewsonline.com
