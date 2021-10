MEREDITH — The Altrusa Club of Meredith will be having their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and guests may start to come in at 5 p.m. The club will be serving spaghetti and meatballs, caesar salad with croutons, rolls and for dessert gingerbread cake with whipped cream and cherries.