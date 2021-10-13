CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMRF co-leading national extra dose COVID-19 vaccine trial

Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Institutes of Health has named Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation one of the lead sites for a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial. The study will assess the antibody response to an extra vaccine dose in people living with certain autoimmune diseases who did not respond well to an original COVID-19 vaccine regimen.

