CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

QB Jayden Clemons has found a home on the high plains

By Cody Tucker
7220sports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE -- One of the Cowboys' most valuable players last Saturday night didn't even make the trip to Colorado Springs. He watched the game on television like most of you. His work was completed over the previous two weeks in practice, preparing his teammates for Air Force's vaunted triple-option attack. He obviously did a pretty good job, too. The Falcons, who average nearly 370 yards per game on the ground and better than 6.5 yards per carry, were held to just 211 rushing yards and an average of 3.3 against the Cowboys.

7220sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Aren’t Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t very happy with Tony Romo on Sunday afternoon. Romo, who starred for the Cowboys before retiring from football, is on the call of Sunday afternoon’s game between Dallas and New England. Throughout the season, Romo has been hyping up offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, claiming he’ll be...
NFL
TalkOfFameNetwork

Judgements IV: The Night the Patriots Lost a Game but May Have Found a QB

When it was over, the game that was trumpeted as Brady vs. Belichick really wasn’t about either. It was about Mac Jones. He’s New England’s rookie quarterback, and, no, he wasn’t a winner Sunday night. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs were by the narrowest of margins, surviving a 19-17 decision when Nick Foles’ last-minute 56-yard field goal caromed off the left upright.
NFL
7220sports.com

Pokes host Fresno State in first Mountain West home game

LARAMIE -- After a month without a home game, the Wyoming Cowboys return to War Memorial Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 16 to host the Fresno State Bulldogs in Wyoming’s first Mountain West Conference home game of the 2021 season. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m., Mountain Time. Wyoming...
COLLEGE SPORTS
7220sports.com

Gear up for gameday: Fresno State

LARAMIE -- Too early to call this a must-win game?. The Cowboys are coming off a 24-14 loss to Air Force last Saturday in Colorado Springs. That was Wyoming's first loss of the season after jumping out to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1996. This team could...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
7220sports.com

3 keys to beating the Bulldogs

LARAMIE -- Kalen DeBoer has been to Laramie before. When Eastern Michigan visited War Memorial Stadium in 2015, he was the offensive coordinator. Two years later, he was on Fresno State's staff, serving in that same role. You know what else was the same? The outcomes. DeBoer, who is in...
LARAMIE, WY
7220sports.com

Turning point, unsung hero and what’s next for UW football

LARAMIE -- Facing a third-and-goal at the Wyoming 6-yard line, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener rolled to his right and fired a strike into the gut of Josh Kelly. Just as the Bulldogs' receiver attempted to turn up field -- Bam!. Rome Weber, leading with his shoulder, smoked Kelly out...
LARAMIE, WY
7220sports.com

Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. Fresno State

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's defense played lights out Saturday in front of 20,000-plus inside War Memorial Stadium. The offense, not so much. The Cowboys fell to the visiting Fresno State Bulldogs, 17-0, dropping their second straight game in Mountain West play. Can you guess the last time Wyoming was blanked at...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
Person
Craig Bohl
CBS Boston

Isaiah Wynn Off COVID List, On Patriots Active Roster For Week 6 Matchup With Cowboys

FOXBORO (CBS) — Isaiah Wynn is off the COVID-19 list and back on the Patriots active roster. New England activated the left tackle Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s tilt against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Wynn missed last week’s win over the Texans in Houston and the last two weeks of practice after landing on the COVID list last Wednesday. Given his lack of practice time, the Patriots may continue to go with Justin Herron at left tackle, though Herron is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with an abdomen injury. But having Wynn back on the active roster helps New England’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Laramie#Air Force#Falcons#Skyridge High School
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
thespun.com

Cowboys Insider Has Troubling Report On Star CB Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is making a strong case for just about every honor in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, the team might be without him for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Diggs is going to be a gametime decision...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin sends 2 amazing tweets after Ole Miss beat Tennessee

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels escaped Knoxville with a 31-26 win (and serious injury). Volunteers fans threw golf balls, bottles and other objects onto the field that caused a delay in the game with 54 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter. Kiffin was hit with a golf ball near the end of the game, and of course, the Ole Miss head coach is keeping it. He even took it with him to his postgame press conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy