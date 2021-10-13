QB Jayden Clemons has found a home on the high plains

LARAMIE -- One of the Cowboys' most valuable players last Saturday night didn't even make the trip to Colorado Springs. He watched the game on television like most of you. His work was completed over the previous two weeks in practice, preparing his teammates for Air Force's vaunted triple-option attack. He obviously did a pretty good job, too. The Falcons, who average nearly 370 yards per game on the ground and better than 6.5 yards per carry, were held to just 211 rushing yards and an average of 3.3 against the Cowboys.