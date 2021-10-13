CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Prices Reach 7 Year High, Gas Prices Surge

Cover picture for the articleOil prices reached a seven-year high last week, pushing fuel prices higher. The national average price of gas jumped 5.2 cents to $3.25 a gallon, and the price of diesel increased 10.4 cents to $3.45 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices were pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July. GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan says, “The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago.” De Haan adds the problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic. With OPEC last week deciding against an additional rise in oil production to meet rising demand, supply will likely remain tight.

CBS LA

Gas Prices Continue To Rise, Highest Since 2012

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.3 cents to $4.464, the highest in nearly a decade.  “The last time that prices were this high, it was in response to a shortage of summer blend gasoline and the governor (Jerry Brown) stepped in to allow early sales of winter blend to alleviate the crisis,” said Automobile Club of Southern California spokesperson Jeffrey Spring.  “This year, there is not a shortage crisis, and the high prices are due to a combination of higher oil prices, inflationary pressures which add to higher overhead costs for gas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CNBC

Goldman Sachs says oil prices could be higher for much longer

Oil prices could stay at higher levels in the years to come as demand rebounds while supply remains tight, said Damien Courvalin of Goldman Sachs. "This is not a transient winter shock like it could be for gas. This is actually the beginning of a material repricing higher for oil," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
TRAFFIC
centraloregondaily.com

Gas prices continue to jump as crude oil costs surge

Surging crude oil costs have sent U.S. gas prices to their highest price since 2014, according to AAA. Prices of U.S. crude climbed above $80, a seven-year high, and that’s putting upward pressure on retail gas prices. For the week, the national average for regular jumps eight cents to $3.28...
TRAFFIC
KTUL

Gas prices surge as pandemic's impact on global oil production lingers

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Gas prices in the United States have surged to a seven-year high as demand for fuel continues to outstrip supply, placing an unwelcome financial strain on consumers that threatens to undermine the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Average gas prices nationwide hit $3.25 per gallon last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Aluminum price hits 13-year high as energy surge pressures supply

Aluminum jumped to the highest since 2008 as a deepening power crisis squeezes supplies of the energy-intensive metal that’s used in everything from beer cans to iPhones. Industry insiders like to joke that aluminum is basically “solid electricity.” Each ton of metal takes about 14 megawatt hours of power to produce, enough to run an average U.K. home for more than three years. If the 65 million ton-a-year aluminum industry was a country, it would rank as the fifth-largest power consumer in the world.
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Record High Natural Gas Prices Will Send Oil Demand Even Higher

Record-high natural gas prices are prompting more utilities to switch from gas to oil derivatives, fanning the flames of an already strong oil price rally. A Reuters report quoted an OANDA analyst as saying that there were a lot of bullish factors for oil right now, and they weren't going away anytime soon. Among these factors was rising fuel demand due to growing economic activity and persistent fears that the coming winter will be cold and energy supplies will be tight.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Price of natural gas surges to record high amid ongoing supply issues

The price of natural gas in the UK and across Europe surged to a record high in several contracts on Tuesday afternoon as the market faced a “perfect storm” of cold weather, supply concerns and increased demand.The November gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark, traded at a record €120.80 per megawatt on Tuesday afternoon - a rise of more than 26 per cent on the day before.In the UK, wholesale gas prices for delivery in November increased by 14 per cent and peaked at £2.79 per therm. Meanwhile, prices for immediate delivery rose by 23...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Major traders split on oil but see lower gas prices next year

LONDON (Reuters) - Three of the world’s biggest oil traders were at odds about where the oil price would be this time next year, with Vitol taking a bearish view while Gunvor and Trafigura stayed bullish. Benchmark Brent crude surged above to $81 a barrel on Monday, hitting a three-year...
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Rise In New Jersey, Around Nation Amid High Crude Prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices jumped up again in New Jersey and across the nation, due in large part to high crude oil prices, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up six cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.24 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.30, up four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say the price of crude oil, which typically accounts for 50 to 60 percent of the price at the pump, closed above $80 per barrel this week for the first time since 2014 — and that is twice what it was at this time last year.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Global energy shortage leads to spike in oil demand

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Saipan Tribune

Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
TRAFFIC

