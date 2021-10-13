CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

SMC accepts Cabometyx/Opdivo combo for advanced kidney cancer patients

By Lucy Parsons
pharmatimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has recommended Cabometyx (cabozantinib) plus Opdivo (nivolumab) for use by via NHS Scotland for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in adults. In a Phase III study, the risk of death for advanced RCC patients was decreased by 34% with the Cabometyx...

www.pharmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Childhood Cancer Patients Battle Effects of Treatment

(BPT) - Why is the bell-ringing ritual to mark the end of cancer treatment so common in hospitals across the U.S.? For patients, this symbolic milestone represents putting cancer and its treatment behind and getting back to a life that no longer revolves around their disease. For childhood cancer patients,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Tisotumab Vedotin Combos Are Tolerable, Feasible in Recurrent Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Investigators determined the feasibility, safety, and tolerability of new combinations of tisotumab vedotin (Tivdak; TV) and bevacizumab (Avastin) or pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or carboplatin in a 2-part multicohort, phase 1b/2 trial (ENGOT-cx8/GOG-3024/innovaTV 205; NCT03786081). TV is an investigational antibody- drug conjugate directed at tissue factor, which is highly expressed in many solid tumors, particularly cervical cancer. The 3 combination agents have nonoverlapping mechanisms of action and are known to be active in cervical cancer.
CANCER
BBC

Bowel cancer patients fear cost of break in treatment

Bowel cancer patients are scared to take a break from their treatment because they might end up having to pay for it, campaigners say. Patients are only eligible for two specialist drugs on the NHS if they do not have a break of six weeks or more. Steven Marsland, 36,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Smc#Cabometyx Opdivo#Nhs Scotland#Rcc#Cabometyx Plus Opdivo#Clinical Cancer Research#University Of Glasgow#Nivolumab
cbslocal.com

Supporting Cancer Patients Through The Body, Mind And Spirit

A cancer diagnosis can be devastating to the mind, body, and spirit. Major challenges can arise for patients and their families. The support services at Memorial Cancer Institute in South Florida provide patients with comprehensive and compassionate care before, during and after their treatments. A patient navigator helps each patient...
CANCER
Medscape News

Lenvatinib/Pembro Combo for Advanced Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer

In patients with metastatic anaplastic thyroid cancer who have progressed on chemotherapy — who have a poor prognosis —a new combination of nonchemotherapy drugs shows promise. The combination of the multikinase inhibitor lenvatinib with the immunotherapy pembrolizumab has shown durable responses and encouraging survival rates in a small clinical trial.
CANCER
Tech Times

Re-defining the Treatment Journey for Cancer Patients with Blockchain

Cancer is one of the most challenging diseases a human can face, with both extreme physical and mental aspects. A diagnosis of cancer is very stressful and frightening for the majority of patients and families. To add to this misery, the number of patients living with cancer has increased almost threefold globally since 1971. Even though the general healthcare infrastructure has increased significantly in the last 5 decades, a cancer patient's journey seems to have barely changed.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Patient Eligibility for the Use of PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: Are PARP inhibitors only active in patients who are platinum-sensitive? Or can you use them in patients who are also platinum-refractory?. Thomasina Morris, RPh, MHA, BCOP: Most of the data out there have been for platinum-sensitive. With the platinum sensitivity, it also shows that they have a better progression-free survival with a PARP inhibitor if they are BRCA mutated. Platinum resistance or refractory is a lot harder; in essence, they’re going to recur much quicker. You want to get them to a point where you can say they’re stable. You don’t want to switch them to something if it’s working; if you feel like you put them on another treatment and you haven’t exhausted what you’re already giving them, where are you truly giving them the benefit? The studies aren’t looking at platinum-refractory currently. They probably have small cohorts in the study, or supplemental material that says we looked at it, but the numbers are small. I think when we look at platinum-refractory, we don’t really think about PARP inhibitors as an option right now.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
abc27.com

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Patient Education Event

Later this month the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will host a patient education event to discuss advances in cancer treatment plus survivorship. Breast surgeon Kimberlee Mudge shares the details on their treatment approach and their survivorship program that helps patients navigate life after surviving a cancer diagnosis.
CANCER
osu.edu

Worsening depression cuts survival in lung cancer patients

Lung cancer patients whose symptoms of depression got worse after diagnosis died significantly earlier than those whose symptoms stayed the same or improved, a new study shows. Even patients who received new treatments that have dramatically improved survival for many people with advanced lung cancer saw their lives shortened if...
CANCER
KSLTV

New treatment helps cancer patient find success

SALT LAKE CITY — A growing treatment is finding success in the fight against cancer. Doctors say it helps a patient’s own immune cells recognize and attack the disease. The procedure made all the difference for a Utah man. Rodney Henderson found solace on his rooftop garden. “It feels great...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
biospace.com

New Hope in Liver Cancer as AstraZeneca Combo Improves Survival

AstraZeneca announced positive high-level data from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial of a single, high priming dose of tremelimumab plus Imfinzi (durvalumab) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or liver cancer, who had not had previous systemic therapy and weren’t eligible for localized treatment. Tremelimumab is a human monoclonal...
CANCER
Newswise

Colorectal cancer patient helps others with autobiography

Newswise — Although she couldn’t quite place what was wrong, Laura Shook knew something wasn’t right with her body. Upon hearing the grave cancer diagnosis of beloved actress Farrah Fawcett, her concerns grew. She knew it was time to seek out professional help. Shook’s anxiety stemmed from occasional bright red...
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Phase III trial shows AZ’s liver cancer combination improves overall survival

AstraZeneca’s drug combination Imfinzi plus tremelimumab has been shown to significantly improve overall survival for patients with first-line unresectable liver cancer. The positive high-level results demonstrated that tremelimumab added to Imfinzi demonstrated statistically and clinically meaningful overall survival vs sorafenib. Patients in the trial were those with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma...
CANCER
Kankakee Daily Journal

Cancer patient leans on support from afar

She always had scheduled her annual checkups and mammograms. At age 55, it was what she was supposed to do to detect cancer early. But in December 2019, Stacey St. Louis was under the weather and had to cancel her regularly scheduled mammogram. Fast-forward to early 2020: Because of COVID-19, the mammogram units in most hospitals were shut down unless it was an emergency.
BRADLEY, IL
pharmatimes.com

NICE clears Opdivo for resected oesophageal or gastro-oesophageal junction cancer

The UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) Opdivo (nivolumab) as a treatment option for certain resected oesophageal or gastro-oesophageal junction (GEJ) patients. Opdivo has been cleared as an adjuvant treatment of completely resected oesophageal or GEJ cancer in adults who have...
CANCER
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Cancer Center in Bloomington Ready for Patients

OSF HealthCare is celebrating the completion of the new OSF Cancer Center on the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center campus. The OSF Cancer Center is located on the first floor of the OSF Center for Health at 210 St. Joseph Drive in Bloomington, Illinois. OSF HealthCare and community leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting and a blessing of the new space on Thursday. The OSF Cancer Center will open its doors to patients on Monday, October 18.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy