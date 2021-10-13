CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER:Vaccinations: Why

By Letters to the Editor
Peninsula Daily News
 5 days ago

Many other health issues are reduced in severity or eliminated with vaccinations. If you don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, get the diesase, give it to someone else and they die, then you’re responsible. David Salmon. Sequim.

www.peninsuladailynews.com

South Bend Tribune

Letters: Patients should know vaccine status of health care providers

Medical providers should let their patients know if any of their staff is unvaccinated. As a consumer of medical services, the choice to be treated by an unvaccinated person should be mine. This applies to so-called religious exemptions as well. I hope that we will soon have access to this critical information via the provider websites.
SOUTH BEND, IN
foodsafetynews.com

Letter From The Editor: Leadership & vaccination resistance

Here’s a spoiler alert. I like vaccinations. Two of my friends growing up, one with mean leg braces and the other confined to a wheelchair, were polio victims. I’ll be celebrating World Polio Day on Oct . 24, and I was happy to learn that we’ve achieved a 99.9 percent worldwide reduction in polio cases over the past three decades. The area preventing total eradication of polio — the wild poliovirus areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Peninsula Daily News

Makah center given funds to aid vaccine confidence

NEAH BAY — The Makah Cultural and Research Center has been awarded funding from Communities for Immunity in support of its work to promote vaccine confidence in Neah Bay. The $9,997 award will support Makah Cultural and Research Center (MCRR) work to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence and to expand access to trustworthy information concerning both COVID-19 and vaccines “by dissemination of accurate and informative resources that have been vetted by trusted medical authorities,” according to a press release.
NEAH BAY, WA
Peninsula Daily News

LETTER:Public health crisis

Following the lead of our local Board of Health, the Board of the Jefferson County Public Hospital District #2 unanimously passed a virtually identical resolution “declaring health misinformation a public health crisis.”. The preambles quote our U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy:. “I am urging all Americans to help slow...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Inside Higher Ed

Why to Consider Objections to Vaccine Mandates

With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, more colleges and universities are enacting vaccine mandates for their campus communities. While requiring vaccines of students and faculty members will no doubt help to stem the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant across campuses, I question if such immutable mandates are the best approach.
PHARMACEUTICALS
discoverestevan.com

Proof of Vaccination Requirements Expanded

A new public health order concerning the proof of vaccination or negative testing for public access to businesses and retail outlets was announced Friday. Starting Monday, a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be needed at the point of entry in order to gain access to seated dining at all restaurants, including fast-food restaurants. As well, liquor manufacturers conducting retail sales will require proof of vaccination or a negative test, as will liquor stores with an integrated permit that also hold a restaurant or tavern permit.
RETAIL
lanthorn.com

Letter to the Editor: GV vaccine mandate calls community to take action

A Letter to the Editor was published in the Lanthorn on Sept. 20 calling into question the vaccine requirements that the university has released. Seeing as the deadline has passed, the dissent is worth recognizing, and the Lanthorn editors themselves asked for a dialogue to be started, I have decided to do just that. Nobody asked me specifically, of course, but being in a community sometimes means duties are required of us, even ones we don’t like and never asked for.
EDUCATION
Reading Eagle

Letter: Washington had it right on vaccine mandate issue

All those who contend that their freedom of choice is being violated by vaccine mandates might be interested to know that in 1777 Gen. George Washington required troops to be immunized “even against their will “ for smallpox . Doing this made smallpox largely disappear from the Continental Army, allowing it to fight more effectively to win our freedom. It’s somewhat ironic considering the pushback we have from anti-vaccinators today.
WASHINGTON STATE
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Slate

What Colin Powell’s Death Really Means About the Vaccines

Colin Powell, the nation’s first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state, a four-star general, and Iraq war supporter, has died from complications of COVID-19 at age 84. He was fully vaccinated. Already, right-wing pundits are using Powell’s vaccination status to question the effectiveness of vaccines and rail against mandates.
HEALTH
La Grande Observer

Local group organizes letter against county’s vaccine opposition

UNION COUNTY — A local group is pushing to have its voice heard in the wake of recent actions taken by the Union County Board of Commissioners. Citizens of Union County for Health and Safety, an impromptu group of local residents, organized a letter with 198 signatures in opposition to the county’s recent resolution against vaccination mandates. The resolution protested statewide vaccine mandates in fear of losing health care workers and first responders, declaring a state of emergency.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Peninsula Daily News

Guest Columnist: Love our neighbors as ourselves: Get vaccinated

As Deacon of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Port Angeles, I have been following the news about COVID-19 transmission and vaccination rates on the Peninsula with, frankly, a great amount of alarm. Although, I was relieved to read the most recent news from Dr. Alison Berry that the numbers are now dropping.
PORT ANGELES, WA

