The Fun, The Good, and The Ugly! Put The ‘Happy’ In Chanukah With these Cool and Creative Cookies!
Chanukah, a wintertime holiday in Judaism, also known as the Jewish “festival of lights” based on lighting the eight Chanukah candles during the eight days of the festival, begins November 28th to December 6th, 2021. This festive Jewish Holiday is traditionally celebrated with specific foods and desserts such as decorated Hanukkah sugar cookies, cupcake “menorahs,” traditional Hanukkah donuts, and contemporary cakes. KAYCO, America’s largest source for on trend, gourmet-forward kosher products debut two serious twists on the festive Sugar Cookie tradition putting the ‘Happy’ in Chanukah. The two new kits are: the Manischewitz Ugly Sweater Chanukah Sugar Cookie Kit and the Manischewitz Ready to Decorate Pre-Baked Sugar Cookie Kit, which join the existing Chanukah line which includes: the Manischewitz Chanukah House Cookie Kit and the Manischewitz Donut Making Kit.www.fb101.com
Comments / 0