Cell Counting Market - How the Think Tank Should Set Up the Billion Dollar Agenda, Players -PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Alere.

An anti-nuclear antibody test is used to detect antinuclear antibodies (ANA) in the blood. The immune system normally makes antibodies to help fight infection, as in normal conditions, the system recognizes foreign entities such as virus, and bacteria, and fight against these foreign particles. Some people have positive ANA tests even when they’re healthy. ANAs attack body’s own cells. Hence, these are called antinuclear, as these target the nucleus of cells. Antinuclear antibodies test is also used to help diagnose autoimmune disorders, such as Sjogren’s syndrome, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus (a chronic condition that affects many parts of the body, such as joints, brain, blood vessels, and kidneys). Thus, these antibodies are crucial for the diagnosis and management of autoimmune disorders.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO