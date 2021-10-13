CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantley Main crowned Macon East Academy Homecoming Queen

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 1, 2021, Brantley Bell Main was chosen as 2021 Homecoming Queen for Macon Academy. Brantley is the Daughter of Paul Main and Grand Daughter of Ben and Ginger Main and Robert and Glenda Adams. Brantley has attended Macon Academy for twelve years and participated in cheer, soccer, and yearbook.

IN THIS ARTICLE
