Brantley Main crowned Macon East Academy Homecoming Queen

Homecoming queen Nyla Covington has warmed the hearts of many after she gifted her crown to her friend who lost her mother to cancer that same day. Brittany Walters’ mother, A.J. Walters, passed away from cancer on the morning of homecoming at Forrest County Agricultural High School in Mississippi. When Nyla was named homecoming queen, she decided to give her crown to Brittany, who was accompanied by her father Sean Walters.

FORREST COUNTY, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO