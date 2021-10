Airlines based in the UK say they will “oppose in the strongest terms” the Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to allow passenger charges at Heathrow to rise by 53 per cent.The CAA has raised its cap on passenger fees at the UK’s leading airport from £19.60 per passenger to £30, starting in January.The authority has begun a consultation on charges at Heathrow. While the sharp rise is only a temporary measure, the final figure for the five years from summer 2022 is expected to be close to the £30 level.Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, accused Heathrow of “abusing its...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 HOURS AGO