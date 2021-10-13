CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Bruce M. Oglesbee

Hutchinson News
 6 days ago

Palatka - Bruce M. Oglesbee, 76 of Palatka, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Putnam Memorial Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Great Bend, Kansas, Bruce had lived in Palatka for 34 years coming from Iowa. He worked as a pipe liner for a natural gas distributor for 25 years. After moving to Palatka, he owned and operated Hawg Heaven fishing guide service and he participated in and facilitated several fishing tournaments with proceeds going to Haven Hospice and Wolfson Children's Hospital.

