The Mills County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking any information regarding the location of 16 year old Cutter Anderson Baird of Goldthwaite, Texas. Cutter was last seen by family on September 26th, 2021 walking away from his residence located on Mills County Road 232. Cutter was wearing a black shirt, khaki shorts, ball cap and a grey backpack. Cutter is also believed to have his American Flag Hoodie with him and may be wearing it. Cutter has brown hair/blue eyes and is 5’11 weighing approximately 130 pounds. There is a substantial cash reward for information leading to Cutter’s whereabouts so that this agency and Cutters family can make sure that he is safe. If anyone has any information, please contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office (325) 648-2245.

GOLDTHWAITE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO