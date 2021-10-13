CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Featured Local Job: Manufacturing Team Employee

By Tyler Ochs
explorejeffersonpa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for motivated individuals to join their manufacturing team. Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space. Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions/ Departments at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, Cooks, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, and a Laundry Aide at their Oil City Campus. Fall in love with your career! Join the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network team and make a difference!. For more information and to apply Click Here. EOE. Copyright © 2021...
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Applicants must possess the following qualities:. Friendly and positive attitude. Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing...
RESTAURANTS
lakesarearadio.net

Manufacturing Job Fair To Be Held October 7th

(KDLM) – Detroit Lakes and Audubon manufacturing facilities will be hosting a regional job fair on Thursday, October 7th from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Job seekers can stop by Action Fabricating/MN Metalworks, Lakeshirts, BTD Manufacturing, Dynamic Homes, TEAM Industries – Audubon, and SJE for job interviews, facility tours, and information about what these companies make.
JOBS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: High School Social Studies Teacher

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Social Studies Teacher. This position is available immediately. Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens Inc#Eyt Media Group Inc
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Deer Creek Winery and Inn

Deer Creek Winery is a local, family-operated company looking to hire sales and cleaning staff at their main Shippenville winery and inn, as well as festival staff to travel to local festivals and farmers markets. They offer a fun, fast-paced environment. You’ll receive a 20% discount on all Deer Creek...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Openings at Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!. Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On...
JOBS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Home Health/Hospice Aide

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide. Their home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills.
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Bartenders

Clarion VFW Post 2145 is currently seeking two part-time bartenders. Competitive wages plus tips. Interested individuals may apply in person at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center currently has openings for many positions at their facility. Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Will train on 1st shift 7-3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift. Potential for 90 days temp to perm. Duties:. Read work orders- analyze require paint operation. Perform hand spray paint techniques...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Treatment Supervisor I, Mental Health

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Treatment Supervisor I in the Mental Health Unit at their Marienville, PA facility. Equal Opportunity Employer. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Optician in Brookville

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a full-time career opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills. Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred. Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: General Laborer

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge. Moonlight Packaging offers:. 10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday. Paid holidays/Paid vacation. Retirement plan with match. Profit-sharing. Health...
JOBS
talkbusiness.net

Panel: Employee retention, training important for manufacturing companies

The biggest challenge facing manufacturing companies is attracting and retaining employees, said those participating in a panel discussion during the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce First Friday Breakfast held Oct. 1. The panel included Mike Barr, president of WeatherBarr Windows & Doors; Heidi Raynor, human resources generalist with Trane...
FORT SMITH, AR
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Clerk Typist II

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Clerk Typist II. POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $21,840.00 annually (starting rate) BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wmay.com

Manufacturers look for qualified employees as industry touts careers, pay

(The Center Square) – Employers in Illinois’ manufacturing industry are looking for a few good men or women to join the workforce. October is Manufacturing Month and Sarah Hartwick, Vice President of Education and Workforce Policy with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, says it’s not just a celebration of a key driver of the state’s economy.
EDUCATION
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Secondary Math Teacher

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Secondary Math Teacher at their Marienville facility. Compensation Base: $36,528.86 annually – $58,754.38 annually. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. Summary. The Teacher position...
MARIENVILLE, PA
winonaradio.com

Winona Chamber to Recognize Local Manufacturers

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is recognizing Manufacturing and Technology Month. The chamber says Winona is home to 80 manufacturing companies that employ a combined 6,000 people. President/CEO Christie Ransom says access to river transportation is one of the factors that make Winona a hotbed for manufacturers.
WINONA, MN
FOX2Now

Featured Job: Asst. General Manager at Drury Hotel

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for an Asst. General Manager at the Drury Hotel in Downtown St. Louis. Expect to be appreciated for who you are and recognized for what you do. Smiles included. As part of Drury Hotels Hotel Operations Leadership team, you will:. You will provide expert...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
sme.org

Manufacturing Adds 26,000 Jobs in September

U.S. manufacturing added 26,000 jobs in September, paced by fabricated metal products and machinery, according to a breakdown by industry issued today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Durable goods gained 16,000 jobs, the bureau said. Fabricated metal products added 8,200 jobs while machinery increased employment by 6,300 jobs.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy