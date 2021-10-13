Big Night for the Goats – Wins in Volleyball, Soccer, and Cross Country!
(Photo courtesy of Lake Chelan Sports and Recreation) October 12, 2021. Chelan, WA. It was a busy Tuesday night for the Chelan Mountain Goats, with three of four fall sports programs hosting competitions. It was also an extremely successful night as all three teams were won their event. The girls soccer team defeated Cascade 2-0, the girls volleyball team defeated Cascade 3-0, and the girls and boys cross country teams earned first place at their meets.chelanathletics.com
