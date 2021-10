Due to timers on the lights at Riverview Park the 1 Dbs did not get to complete the match on 9/23. It was scheduled to be finished on 10/12 when we played the second time this season. Aiken was winning the match 7-5, 4-1 But unfortunately one of Aiken players was not able to continue on 10/12 due to an injury. Aiken had to forfeit the match due to her not being able to complete the match.