What’s happening in arts | Oct. 14 edition

A celebration of the life of islander Marshall McKay Murray, open to all, will take place at 12 p.m on Oct. 16, at the Burton Conference Center, 9326 SW Bayview Dr. Murray, who died on Saturday, Jan. 2, was a beloved islander known for his virtuoso performances of leading roles in many local theater productions. His clear baritone singing and no-holds-barred dancing — at times, memorably, while wearing roller skates or towering stiletto heels — garnered him lead roles in local musicals including “Honk,” “Chicago,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Into the Woods,” “Side by Side by Sondheim,” and “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.”