The Afternoon Buzz 10.12.21

By dtorres
whmp.com
 7 days ago

We start the conversation with Francois Pierre-Louis, Assistant Professor of political science at Queens College, CUNY, expert on Haitian politics, and former cabinet member of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in the early 1990s. And Jackie Walsh chats with Producer Rob Russo about the Maheiwi’s play, Call Fossi At The Minskoff.

whmp.com

Comments / 0

