The Afternoon Buzz 10.12.21

The Corydon Central Vanguard perform their show, “What Do You See” at the Springs Valley Festival Marching Bands led by field commander MaKayla Stewart. For the second consecutive week, the group earned Best Percussion honors. “The Vanguard had a good show on Saturday,” said director Steven Kurk. “Each week they have improved, and they have a lot of momentum heading into Saturday’s competition at Jasper. This week we’re working on getting the color guard choreography finalized and doing final cleaning on the rest of the show.” At right, the North Harrison Marching Cougars, with their show “Bees,” also perform at Springs Valley, placing third in the class; field commander is Andrew Swartz. “We had a very solid run on Saturday, and I am very proud of the hard work the kids put in last week,” said director Jennifer Gordon. “We now have the entire show on music- and drill-wise, so we will be finishing getting guard work for the last movement and adding some visuals for the winds on Tuesday. The main focus (this week) will be cleaning everything and getting ready for a great performance Friday night for Senior Night at the football game and an even better performance Saturday afternoon at Jasper for prelims.” The Vanguard will perform in Jasper at 12:44 p.m. followed by North Harrison at 12:57. Scholastic bands receiving a Gold rating Saturday will advance to finals on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Franklin Central High School. Photos by Jo Ann Spieth-Saylor.

CORYDON, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO