Hot Reads: A Bitcoin ETF Approval Debate

By ETF.com Staff
 5 days ago

Bitcoin Futures ETF Approval: A Debate (CNBC) CFRA’s Todd Rosenbluth doesn’t see a bitcoin ETF approved until 2022, while Jan van Eck sees it coming by the end of the year. Consumer Inflation Rises 0.4% In Sept., Core CPI Up 0.2% (Bureau of Labor Statistics) Inflation has risen 5.4% over...

Cardano At Risk Of Slipping Down The Rankings — Could Prove Fatal For ADA

Cardano has fallen down the cryptocurrency rankings, losing third place to Binance Coin. The network went on a strong price rally that catapulted it to third place after setting a new all-time high of $3.10. ADA is currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency and has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion. Cardano’s...
MARKETS
BREAKING: ProShares follows Valkyrie in approval for listing Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has accepted the registration request for ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, with the shares to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca. According to an Oct. 15 notice from the SEC, the agency has accepted the registration of securities from ProShares Trust’s...
STOCKS
SEC’s Bitcoin Solution A Problem

Ben Fulton is an ETF pioneer and works as an independent consultant in the ETF industry, advising firms on product design and strategic management decisions. His opinions are his own and do not reflect the clients he serves. Analyzing a new product, that I did not create, is always a...
MARKETS
Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
Ethereum Towers Above Axie Infinity and Altcoin Projects, Earning $777,000,000 in Revenue in Just One Month

Ethereum’s (ETH) protocol revenue is towering over play-to-earn game Axie Infinity and other altcoin projects. Data from Token Terminal shows that the smart contract platform’s protocol revenue in the past 30 days reached $777 million, far surpassing those of Axie Infinity ($183.6 million), non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea ($70.1 million), decentralized margin trading platform dYdX ($49.9 million) and digital payment system Filecoin ($16.7 million).
MARKETS
Gold futures edge higher as global stocks slump

Gold futures inch higher in Monday dealings, finding some support from a retreat in global stock markets, but a rise in bitcoin and some strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields served to limit price gains for the precious metal.
BUSINESS

