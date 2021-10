The Wapakoneta Fire Department is investigating a three alarm fire from Saturday night. According to the fire department, just before 4 pm, they got a call about a house fire on the 800 block of Maple St. in Wapak. Not many details have been released at this time, but they were able to tell us that no one was injured from the fire and residents of the home weren’t there when it happened.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO