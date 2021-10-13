Lookout Drive Corridor Study: Virtual Public Input Meeting

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Lookout Drive/County Highway 13 (CSAH 13) will be the focus of a study to identify potential improvements to be made along the Lookout Drive/CSAH 13 corridor between 512th Street on the north and Lee Boulevard on the south. This study will examine the existing issues along Lookout Drive/CSAH 13 and will identify alternatives to improve all modes of transportation including driving, biking, walking, and public transit. The study is a combined effort of Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization (MAPO), the City of North Mankato, and Nicollet County, and will define a comprehensive vision for the future of the Lookout Drive-CSAH 13 Corridor. The concepts developed from this study will be high-level and will need additional refinement through preliminary and final design. Members of the public are encouraged to participate throughout the duration of the study and design process to help develop the future of Lookout Drive.