CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

A CEO wiping down tables? How one Raising Cane’s executive cleaned up in Las Vegas

By McKenna Ross
reviewjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fast-food chain is deploying corporate workers to its restaurants amid the nation’s ongoing labor shortage — including the placement of a chief executive in Las Vegas. Chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s began assigning about 250 of its corporate staff to some of its approximately 580 stores in more than 30 states and the Middle East, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said. The company employs about 40,000 people systemwide.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
State
Nevada State
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#The Baton Rouge#Coo#Cane#The Department Of Labor
Reuters

U.S. to North Korea: it's time for sustained, substantive talks

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States has offered to meet North Korea without preconditions and made clear that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday as the Security Council met over North Korea's latest missile launch.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy