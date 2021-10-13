How to go further in the Student competition
For the first time in the Sony World Photography Awards 15 year history students – rather than their tutor – can register to take part. Giving 18 to 30 years olds currently enrolled in a photography programme the opportunity to have their talent shown to a global audience of curators, publishers, gallerists and picture editors, the Student competition has elevated a number of emerging talents over the years. Take for example Ioanna Sakellaraki, who since receiving the award has had solo exhibitions and shown her work at a variety of festivals - including Athens Photo Festival and Circulation(s) festival (Paris).www.worldphoto.org
