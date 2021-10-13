CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to go further in the Student competition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in the Sony World Photography Awards 15 year history students – rather than their tutor – can register to take part. Giving 18 to 30 years olds currently enrolled in a photography programme the opportunity to have their talent shown to a global audience of curators, publishers, gallerists and picture editors, the Student competition has elevated a number of emerging talents over the years. Take for example Ioanna Sakellaraki, who since receiving the award has had solo exhibitions and shown her work at a variety of festivals - including Athens Photo Festival and Circulation(s) festival (Paris).

Under review: Colin Czerwinski

With the Student competition closing in just over six weeks, we talk to this year’s judge photographer and founder of NOICE Magazine Colin Czerwinski. Colin Czerwinski’s journey as a photographer has taken him to places he could have never imagined - from the basements of house shows to traveling around the entire United States, Japan, and most of Europe. He is incredibly thankful for all of the opportunities that have been given to him from touring with Vasudeva. In the course of all these years of traveling, what CzerwinskI has come to understand is a deeper vision of himself and what it is that he does as a photographer, and that is to document people and places in the moment. ‘To not seek compositions, but to allow the curiosity and discovery of myself to see and experience,’ he says. Czerwinski is the founder of NOICE Magazine, a photography publication and community for photographers that have a meticulous eye for form, beauty, symmetry, novelty, and humour.
