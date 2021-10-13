How to go further in the Student competition

With the Student competition closing in just over six weeks, we talk to this year’s judge photographer and founder of NOICE Magazine Colin Czerwinski. Colin Czerwinski’s journey as a photographer has taken him to places he could have never imagined - from the basements of house shows to traveling around the entire United States, Japan, and most of Europe. He is incredibly thankful for all of the opportunities that have been given to him from touring with Vasudeva. In the course of all these years of traveling, what CzerwinskI has come to understand is a deeper vision of himself and what it is that he does as a photographer, and that is to document people and places in the moment. ‘To not seek compositions, but to allow the curiosity and discovery of myself to see and experience,’ he says. Czerwinski is the founder of NOICE Magazine, a photography publication and community for photographers that have a meticulous eye for form, beauty, symmetry, novelty, and humour.

