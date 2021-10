The City of Whiteville voted to repeal the part of a toothless law regulating the age-old tradition of trick-or-treating at a meeting Tuesday evening. The ordinance stated that no one over the age of 12 was allowed to trick-or-treat, and the fun had to end by 8:30 p.m. Anyone older than 12 or trying to snag some late-night candy could be charged with a misdemeanor. If convicted, the penalties include up to 30 days in jail or a $50 fine.

