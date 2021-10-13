EUR/CHF Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0713; (P) 1.0727; (R1) 1.0745; …. Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further decline is expected as long as 1.0770 resistance holds. Decisive break of 1.0694 support will resume whole decline from 1.1149. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 1.0694 from 1.0936 at 1.0655. On the upside, though, break of 1.0770 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for rebound towards 1.0811 support turned resistance first.www.actionforex.com
