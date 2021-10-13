EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

Watch the developing falling wedge on the 4-hr chart. The EUR/USD is clearly trending lower and at its worst levels since July 2020, but there is potential for it to undergo a corrective rally if the developing falling wedge has any say in it. Ideally, the pattern forms out a little more before triggering, but could soon signal would-be longs looking for a recovery and shorts who are looking to lock in shorter-term gains.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO