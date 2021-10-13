CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sparks Marketing LLC

shillingtoneducation.com
 6 days ago

As a Graphic Designer, you’ll be generating creative designs that meet our client’s needs. As part of the overall Creative team you will work closely with a multidisciplinary group creating environmental, digital and dimensional graphics with some traditional printed pieces. Role Details. Conceiving creative designs to address clients’ needs across...

www.shillingtoneducation.com

Sourcing Journal

Chloé Achieves B Corp Status, a Luxury Fashion First

The vaunted designation is awarded only to companies that can verifiably demonstrate a commitment to balance profits with purpose.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shillingtoneducation.com

ST GILES HOTELS

The Freelance Junior Graphic Designer role is a part-time maternity cover position that will support the marketing department at St Giles Hotels U.K. office, designing marketing and communication assets. Role Details. Create and execute design concepts while maintaining brand style guidelines and usability. Design promotional materials for brand, hotels, and...
LIFESTYLE
atlanticcitynews.net

Cloud Monitoring Market (2021-2027) Volume,Value,Scope,Trend 2027|CA, Inc. ,SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. ,Dynatrace LLC

A report was released recently that sheds lots of light on the Cloud Monitoring Market. The report covers an overview of the industry along with a detailed explanation that provides a lot of insight. The report also analyzes the production as well as management technology in various end-user industries. An in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, analysis of the competition and regional analysis that is very detailed have been included in the report of the Cloud Monitoring market for the review period of 2021 - 2027.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
#Motion Graphics#Sparks Marketing Llc#Creative#Irl#Graphic Design#Art Direction
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Sourcing Journal

Welspun India Rolls Out Wel-Trak 2.0 Blockchain Traceability Tool

The Blockchain and AI-based traceability platform is set to capture all of Welspun India's product lines and sustainability data points.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs appoints Victoria’s Secret Veteran as Chief Product and Merchandising Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 18, 2021: Crocs Inc. has tapped Lori Foglia as its SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia previously worked at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, where she oversaw product commercialization for stores and the digital business. Foglia also served roles at Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, Limited Brands, and Bloomingdales. In her new role, she will report to Crocs’ brand president Michelle Poole.  Oct. 15, 2021: Richard Sullivan has a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Johnson & Johnson Shares Trounced the Market Today

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) topped expectations for its latest quarter on Tuesday, and investors rewarded it with a nice bump in its stock price. The sprawling healthcare company's shares rose by 2.4% on the day, easily beating the S&P 500 index's gain of 0.7%. So what. Johnson & Johnson unveiled...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Recent IPO Stock to Put on Your Watchlist

Since going public in September, Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) has failed to impress Wall Street, and the stock currently trades 13% below its IPO price. But investors shouldn't write off this software company just yet. More than 50,000 businesses worldwide rely on Freshworks to improve customer and employee experiences, and the International Data Corporation (IDC) puts its market opportunity at a whopping $120 billion.
STOCKS

