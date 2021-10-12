Roland Sharp, Country Doctor: Memories of a Life Well Lived
Roland Sharp, Country Doctor is the fascinating life story of a 100-year-old physician in Pocahontas County WV, who has remained true to his ideals of service throughout a 75 year career as one-room schoolteacher, family doctor, & medical educator. In these pages, Dr. Sharp tells the story of his life & work, critiques recent trends in mdeical practice, and makes an impassioned plea for medicine to return to its tradition of humanitarian service. Roland Sharp’s life story serves as a common sense prescription for what ails American medicine today.www.alleghenymountainradio.org
Comments / 0