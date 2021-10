Before heading to the hospital for one of her first breast cancer treatments, Ellen Fields opened her dresser drawer and pulled out a pink tutu. “Why not?” she thought. “There’s no script for how to act when you get sick,” says Ellen, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in August 2019. “I figured if I have to spend months putting my life on pause to get this lifesaving medicine, I might as well make it as fun as possible.”

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO