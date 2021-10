The Associated Press already named former Arizona star Aari McDonald one of the best rookies in the WNBA. Now, the league has followed suit. The WNBA announced on Tuesday that McDonald was one of the five top rookies during the 2021 season. She was the second straight All-Rookie honoree for the Atlanta Dream after Chennedy Carter was named to the team in 2020.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO