Tecumseh, OK

Tommy Duane Melton

Shawnee News-Star
 6 days ago

Macomb - Tommy Duane Melton was born October 18, 1952 to Leonard and Doris Melton in Tyler Texas. Tommy passed this life September 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Tommy was a rig welder for many years. Preceding Tommy in death are both his parents, two half brothers, and a half sister. Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife Judith Kay Melton of the home; two children, Buck and wife Jennifer Melton, and Dawn Northey; seven grandchildren, Katlyn, Brittany, Libby, Faith, Isabella, Madison, and Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Kahle, Rowen, Kolt, and one on the way; five siblings; David and Charmine Melton, Tim Melton, Delores Ege, Ted Melton, and Doris Walls. Tommy's legacy will be remembered by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

