Compliments — thoughtful compliments, that is — are powerful things. They indicate to others that you take notice, that you identify the effort that has been put into something or a particular talent they have. When you deliver one, it makes a person feel seen and appreciated. As husbands and partners, it’s crucial to deliver compliments to your wife, to make it clear that, yes, you saw that hard work, or noticed a change, and wanted to make sure she knew.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO