Law

Will Remote Work Become a Reasonable Accommodation under the ADA?

By Lindsey A. DiCesare
 5 days ago

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) recently filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia alleging an employer denied accommodations for remote work violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (the “ADA”). The suit was filed on behalf of Ronisha Moncrief, an employee of ISS Facility Services, Inc., who suffers chronic obstructive lung disease and hypertension. ISS required all employees to work remotely four days a week from March 2020 to June 2020 due to the pandemic. When ISS required employees to return in person in June, Moncrief requested accommodations to work remotely twice a week and to take frequent breaks when in the office because her disabilities make her high-risk for contracting COVID-19. ISS denied this request and terminated her employment two months later. (See full story here)

